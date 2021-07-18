Gina Harrison Sells 1,113 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25.
Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
