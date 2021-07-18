Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

