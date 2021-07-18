Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

