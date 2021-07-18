Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,439 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $99,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,009. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

