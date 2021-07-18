Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $63,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

