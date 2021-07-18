Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $149.11 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275,143 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Intel stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.