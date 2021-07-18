Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 221,313 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 221,313 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $211,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. 14,581,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,303,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

