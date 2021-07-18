Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,977 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

