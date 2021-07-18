Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,040 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $87,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 7,638,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

