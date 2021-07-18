Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,037,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 7.02% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPA. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,099,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

CAPA opened at $0.16 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

