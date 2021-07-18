Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
Shares of Global Healthcare REIT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
About Global Healthcare REIT
