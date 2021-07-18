Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

