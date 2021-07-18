Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 144,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.