GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0187 on Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $234,497.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006713 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,140,067,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,192,182 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.