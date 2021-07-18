Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,472 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 118.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 34,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 450,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 321,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

