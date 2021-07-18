Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 44,493 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $16,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.