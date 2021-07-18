Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $658.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

