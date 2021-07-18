Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.53 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Sterling Bancorp worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

