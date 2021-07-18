Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of CarGurus worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in CarGurus by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,055. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

