Golff (GOF) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Golff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Golff has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1.18 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00808089 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

