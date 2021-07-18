Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

GBDC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.