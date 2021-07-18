Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

GBDC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

