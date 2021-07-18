Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.
GBDC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.