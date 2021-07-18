Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GDP opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.29.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

