Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Sells $148,258.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $148,258.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $115.53 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

