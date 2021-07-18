GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoPro were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at $195,297.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 693,361 shares of company stock worth $7,547,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

