Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Gores Metropoulos II’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Gores Metropoulos II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Metropoulos II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GMIIU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,177,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.