Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.05. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,406 shares of company stock worth $9,584,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.