Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

