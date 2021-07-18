Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS opened at $276.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

