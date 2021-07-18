Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,982 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

