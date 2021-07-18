Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $49,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.47. 579,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,333. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

