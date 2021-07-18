Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LOPE opened at $89.24 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

