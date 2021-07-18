Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 5,960,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 782,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

