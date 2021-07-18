Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 19,867 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

