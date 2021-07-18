Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 19,867 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

