Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $56,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

