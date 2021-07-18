Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.