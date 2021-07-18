Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

NYSE FRC opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.56. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.