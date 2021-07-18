Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

