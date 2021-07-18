Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

