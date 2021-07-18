Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26.21 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of VeriSign worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $6,012,423.26. Insiders have sold 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,309 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

