Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.84. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

