Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,371,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $27,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.