Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,350. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.71.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

