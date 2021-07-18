Grid+ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,237.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $30,237.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

