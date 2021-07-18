Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMAB. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

OMAB stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

