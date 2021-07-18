Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 48.9% in June

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 300,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,409. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.