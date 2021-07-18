GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 44,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,902. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.35.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.