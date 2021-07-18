Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Get Guangzhou R&F Properties alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.