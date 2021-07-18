Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AAON by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AAON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.