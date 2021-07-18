Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

